Promise project in critical need of mentors

Promise Project is on a mission to break the cycle of incarceration but right now they are in critical need of mentors.

The organization helps local children who have a parent or parents in prison by providing each child with a year round mentor who sets positive examples and guides the child toward a brighter future.

In two weeks the program will kick off a new year with 30 kids ages 6-and-up who will engage in leadership training and outdoor activities. But only 10 mentors are currently registered to help.

"We have different community members that call and want to be a part of our program including a lot of WT social work students, teachers and police officers," Executive Director Melisa Martinez said. "Our mentors help these kids and keep them on the right path."

This year a new leadership program will be implemented during the programs camp.

"Kids 13-and-up will start a leadership program that is going to go over empathy training, basic first-aid training and team building roles for each of the kids and then they will go out and work with the younger children in the camp," Martinez adds.

Afterward, the child will learn life skills and participate in multiple community activities through the mentor program.

The program's mission is to ensure each child that they are not alone.

"We are hoping that we start with one child and it becomes a ripple effect so these kids will come out in their community and carry on a strong community leadership role," Martinez said.

