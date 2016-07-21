Grass grazing, animal management school begins in Canadian

CANADIAN, TX (KFDA) - The 10-month Hemphill County Grass Grazing and Animal Management School coordinated by the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Hemphill County will kick off today in Canadian.

The school will meet for four hours each session on the third Thursday of the month for 10 months, said Andy Holloway, AgriLife Extension agriculture and natural resources agent for Hemphill County.

Registration is $375 per producer. Those planning to attend can preregister through July 21 by calling the AgriLife Extension office at 806-323-9114. Payment should be sent to Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service-Hemphill County, 10865 Exhibition Center Road, Canadian, Texas 79014.

Course leaders include Dr. Tim Steffens, AgriLife Extension range specialist in Canyon, and Holloway.

Topics will be Principles of Grazing Management and Grass Growth, Grazing Economics, Matching Animals and Resources, Water Cycle and Drought Management, Nutrition and Grazing Behavior, Infrastructure Design and Grazing Planning, and Monitoring.

“The first meeting will be an interaction meeting at the ranch of Janet Tregellas near Booker,” Holloway said. “Once we have received your enrollment, we will forward the driving directions to your email address.”

Holloway said last year’s class will join the group for the first meeting. Arrival time will be 1:30 p.m. and an evening meal will be served thanks to Plains Land Bank, which is a sponsor for the school.

“If you know a neighbor, friend or family member who might want to take this course, it will be well worth the time and investment,” he said.

