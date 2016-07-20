One local museum shares their restoration process of Native American artifacts

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Native American history is rich in our area but according to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum it may be hard to pinpoint where artifacts rightfully belong.

This museum takes advantage of local help to restore and document these items carefully.

"I'm working really hard to strengthen our ties with different native groups from this area to have collaborative projects that are mutually beneficial," said Dr. Veronica Arias, Curator of Archeology.

When receiving historical artifacts, the museum takes precaution when handling and storing the objects.

"All objects are in a constant state of deterioration," said Dr. Arias. "The most you can do is defect its rate of deterioration."

These Native American artifacts can be fragile in the light as UV can damaging. Temperature and moisture is also a factor and even oils on the skin can slowly ruin objects. This makes the storage process crucial for preservation.

"We use unbuffed paper for many of our items in the collection," said Dr. Arias. "We put them in acid free boxes and we use polythene bags. So, there are a number of factors of that we consider and it really depends on the object."

