Construction on I-40 and Soncy will slow your commute for a year

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo drivers will experience delays near the intersection of I-40 and Soncy for the foreseeable future.

The bridge over I-40 and Soncy was built in the 1950's.

The Texas Department of Transportation deemed it outdated and in need of an update.

Officials plan to add an additional lane on both sides of the overpass.

The work will be done in phases. First, the southern bridge will be closed and rebuilt. Once completed, crews will shut down the northern bridge and divert traffic onto the southern structure.

This portion of the project will take at least a year.

The project began in January and is projected to be finished by the end of 2017.

The Texas Department of Transportation will also be adding safety and traffic features.

6 smart traffic lights will be installed along Soncy at Hillside, 45th Ave, 34th Ave, Westgate Parkway, Frontage Road and Loop 335.

To make the road safer traffic islands will be added along with widening the turn-around lanes.

