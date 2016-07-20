Dentist launches oral health program to promote proper oral health

Save a Mouth was inspired by the "Smile Again" program were one local resident receives a $50,000 oral surgery for free / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Poor oral health habits have local dentists teaming up to raise awareness on the importance of oral health.

Dentist who are participating in the project "Save A Mouth" will make extra efforts to educate their patients with face-to-face interaction and encourage them to visit the Save A Mouth web page.

They will reach out to the community by providing teaching resources for schools and hold informational sessions for students interested in a dental or medical career.

Along with several dentists, the program is also partnered with Amarillo College.

AC Dental director, Dana Scott shares how this collaboration will help further a student's education.

"Dental assistants will be talking to patients about a healthy mouth, and this gives them practice in the community. This is a much needed service in the community as well, most people are not aware that common every day foods may deprive to their health."

Scott says the project will give AC students a chance to give back to the community and show what they have learned.

"The dental assisting students will be able to perform face-to-face contact with people as they talk about a healthy mouth, the causes of what makes a mouth non-healthy, and they will be able to answer any questions."

Dentist Sean Woodruff says this movement will not only be a health reminder for his patients but also help those who do not receive regular dental care.

"We get to see our patients a few times a year if we are lucky, but there is a lot of people that don't get that opportunity or for some reason are reluctant to go to the dentist. This is a resource for them, at no charge, and they get a little bit of information of why and how to help take better care of their smile."

Save a Mouth was inspired by the "Smile Again" program were one local resident receives a $50,000 oral surgery for free.

Applications for this surgery are still being accepted but the deadline for will be this Sunday.

