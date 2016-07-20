Frontage road closed after truck load of rocks spills during accident

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The northbound frontage road of I-27 from Hillside to Western is closed at this time as Amarillo police work to clear a traffic accident.

Officers tell us a truck rolled over spilling rocks onto the roadway and it is now affecting the area of Canyon Drive and Hillside as well.

No one was injured in the accident, however it's unclear how long it will take to clear the scene from debris.

APD says there are traffic delays at this time and are asking all drivers to avoid the area by planning a different route.

