$400 Million Wind Farm Coming to the Panhandle

Vega, TX (KFDA) - Oldham county is adding a 6th wind farm to their economy.

The newest wind farm in the panhandle is a 400 million dollar project.

It will have 87 wind turbines and will generate enough energy to power 70 thousand homes.

All of the energy will be transported down state to power larger cities.

The new facility will be located approximately 10 miles southeast of Vega in both Oldham and Deaf Smith County.

Texas leads all states in terms of wind energy produced.

In 2015 more than 10% of the electricity in the state was generated by wind turbines.

