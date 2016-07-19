Soccer academy provides learning opportunities for low income children

"My goal is to get the kids out of the street and get them ready so they can get out there and play college level or get a shot to play in the professional level and create a better future for themselves," Jose Arzate Vejar said / Source: KFDA

Amarillo Soccer Academy, will teach kids ages six and older soccer techniques used in South America and Mexico / Source: CNN

The organization's vision is to give the kids an opportunity to play in soccer tournaments outside of Amarillo and give them exposure with college scouts / Source: CNN

You can register your child for the academy's first soccer camp on Monday, July 25 starting at 6:30 in the afternoon at John Stiff Park / Source: Amarillo Soccer Academy

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A West Texas A&M senior is giving low income children an opportunity to join a new soccer academy.

WT senior Jose Arzate Vejar started the new non-profit organization, Amarillo Soccer Academy, to teach kids ages six and older soccer techniques used in South America and Mexico. It will also allow low income children from Amarillo to enjoy soccer and learn more about the sport.

"My goal is to get the kids out of the street and get them ready so they can get out there and play college level or get a shot to play in the professional level and create a better future for themselves," said Vejar.

The organization's vision is to give the kids an opportunity to play in soccer tournaments outside of Amarillo and give them exposure with college scouts.

Vejar said growing up he played soccer and the sport changed his life. Now he wants to give back to the community and hopes the sport can help local kids as well.

"Those kids can express themselves by playing soccer and getting out of the streets and getting out of trouble. By joining a club, they can have discipline, perseverance and they can love the game. Our philosophy is, success is no accident. I think the goal of this team is to teach them perseverance to love the game, to study the game and just to have fun."

You can register your child for the academy's first soccer camp on Monday, July 25 starting at 6:30 in the afternoon at John Stiff Park. The cost is $10.

MORE: If you would like to per-register you can contact Jose Arzate Vejar by clicking here:

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.