Man arrested in connection to San Jacinto homicide

Police say a man has been arrested for his possible role in the death of an Amarillo teenager last month.

Morris Sonny Gladden Jr., 20, was stopped on a traffic violation in the 2400 block of West 2nd Avenue July 14, Amarillo police said Monday evening. Investigators determined that Gladden was present the night 19-year-old Maxwell Wilson was shot and killed, but officials say Gladden was not charged with shooting Wilson or any homicide charge.

Police believe Gladden was firing a handgun the night Wilson was killed. Authorities secured a warrant charging Gladden with deadly conduct and later booked him into the Potter County Detention Center.

Wilson was shot multiple times in a San Jacinto neighborhood, and was later taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Special Crimes at 806-378-9468.

