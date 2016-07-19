Police search for Sonic Drive-In armed robbery suspect

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police are searching for an armed robber and they are asking for help from the community.

Just before 8:00 Monday night, APD officers were called to the Sonic at 2220 South Ross Street. Employees described the suspect as a thin Hispanic male wearing a black hooded sweat shirt, black shorts, long black socks, and a red,white and blue bandana over his face.

Witnesses told police the suspect entered the store, pointed a handgun at the manager, and demanded money.

The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and he left the store. He was last seen headed east, in the direction of the Sam’s Club across the street.

At this time, there is no further description of the suspect and no video of the robbery.

Officers also tell us there were no employees injured in the incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org

