Produce preservation is main goal for upcoming event

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Summer gardens are starting to produce, but eating the vegetables as fast as they are picked might not be an option for some.

Which is why some go for preservation, like freezing, canning and dehydrating.

Chelsey Eicke, an AgriLife Extension family and consumer sciences agent in Oldham County says a method that will be taught coming up is hands-on experience with freezing, water bath and pressure canning.

She says anyone is welcome to attend and all participants will walk away with at least two items they have canned that day.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Oldham County will be hosting the all-day class on methods of preservation July 29th. It begins at 8 a.m. in the First Baptist Church of Vega, located at 704 S. Main Street.

The fee is $40 and includes supplies, lunch and a copy of "So Easy to Preserve." There is a limit however, of 10 slots available for this class.

To reserve a spot, call the AgriLife Extension office in Oldham County at 806-267-2692.

