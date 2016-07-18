Police Protection Act announced

TEXAS (KFDA) - Governor Abbott proposed a plan to give police officers more protection while on duty.

The police protection act is designed to increase the penalty for attacking an officer.

Currently assault of a public servant is a 3rd degree felony but should this bill pass, it will be upgraded to the 2nd degree. This would increase the maximum sentence from 10 to 20 years.



Officials say this legislation will pass with support from both parties when it is addressed in 2017.

Aside from increasing punishments this bill is also designed to create respect for police officers and demonstrate their value to the community.

For a full look at the plan click here.

