Police officers receive surprise visit

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Over 30 children made an exciting trip to the Amarillo Police Department to greet officers with special gift bags filled with homemade baked goods and words of encouragement.

Since last Thursday, children from The Children's Home have been busy baking over 200 cookies, and on Sunday they spent the day preparing the bags for Monday's special visit.

Providing love, structure and a sense of belonging is the type of environment the Children's Home aims to give to the children, and the organization's goal of encouraging the kids to give back to their community shined Monday afternoon.

"Part of our purpose and our goal for kids is for them to feel loved and cared for, but that they in turn want to reach out and bless others," said Dianne Hill, Business Manager for The Children's Home.

Following the surprise visit, officers took the children out in a interactive tour of the patrol cars.

Along with baking homemade cookies for the officers the children also took time to write personal notes on every bag.

"They put a lot of thought into them... from thank yous, 'You're a super hero' to 'super heroes don't wear capes' and they just put some really cool thought into it. An expression like that is genuine straight from the kids and we hope today's visit lets the officers know how they feel about them."

Officer Steven Jones said their message was received.

"It makes us feel appreciated, and it makes us feel that the kids are on our side because a lot of kids grow up and they think the cops are bad,"Jones said. "We are getting a chance to show them what we do and we know that they are on our side and they know we are here to help we are not bad guys to them."

