Hereford man dies in single car wreck

HEREFORD, TX (KFDA) - Around 1:00 this morning DPS officers were called out to a one vehicle crash approximately one mile west of Hereford.

James Cole, 33, of Hereford was driving his 2008 Nissan X-Terra when he ran a stop sign. As he continued onto a dirt road, he lost control of the vehicle which then skid into a ditch and struck a pipe cable fence, according to DPS.

Cole was not wearing his seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other vehicles were involved.

