The Children's Home is baking to support local law enforcement

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Local officers are receiving some extra support from local youth today.

This afternoon kids from The Children's Home are heading to the Amarillo Police Department to donate 250 individually decorated bags with baked goods and words of support and encouragement for our men and women in blue.

Each of the seven houses are baking 17 dozen cookies to take to APD totaling almost 2,000 cookies for our local law enforcement. But not all can bake, so the little ones helped to color and decorate the bags to send. Each bag of cookies will come with a hand written note of encouragement for the officers, written and signed by one of the kids.

Each summer the kids from The Children's Home take a week to serve others in the community. The kids and their house parents choose their activity and/or non-profit where they want to give back.

According to President Darrin Murphy, the project helps to give back a sense of identity to the children. Murphy says the projects help the kids work toward a positive future in our community instead of focusing on their past.The Children's Home works year round to build a positive relationship between the children and local police and because of the recent shootings throughout the county the kids decided to give back to our officers.

The Children's Home has been helping kids in the community for over 90 years. They have battled for many children and have shown them love and support helping the kids become respectful students, adults and faithful service members in our community.

