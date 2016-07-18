Family safe following Amarillo house fire

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One family is safe after evacuating their home when they smelled smoke and then saw flames at an Amarillo residence.

The family evacuated the home on Rebecca Drive, and walked outside to see a vehicle on fire.

Flames from that fire caught on to the exterior of the house, according to the Amarillo Fire Department.

AFD responded to the call around 5:20 Sunday evening.

Firefighters found extensive heat damage in the attic of the house, but no flames.

One mother cat and six kittens were rescued from the fire, and they're expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.



Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.