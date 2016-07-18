Annual church fundraiser brings community together

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - One Amarillo church worked to bring the community together Sunday for an all day fundraising event.

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church hosted its 36th Annual Fiestas de Amarillo Sunday.

This is a fundraiser for the church that included food, games and live music.

Church member Rick Tinajero said this event is important to the parish because of how it affects the community.

"It helps the community get involved and be together as a community, [that's] the big thing. Hopefully we can get a lot of response from the Amarillo community."

And they did just that.

Hundreds gathered for this block party that was open to the public.

Coordinators said they were happy with this year's turnout.

