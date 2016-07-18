Lane closures: July 17-23

Several TxDOT lane closures could affect your commute in Amarillo this week:

Various lane closures on east- and westbound I-40, from Pullman Road to Eastern Street for road surface repairs and patching.

Various lane closures on I-40, in both directions, from Western Street to Bell Street for road surface repairs and patching.

At I-27 and I-40 interchange, I-27 southbound traffic is reduced to one lane past 26 th Avenue overpass.

Avenue overpass. At I-40 and LP 335 (Soncy Road), expect intermittent closure of east turnaround for retaining wall construction. I-40 main lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction. I-40 frontage roads are reduced to one lane in each direction between Soncy Road and Helium Road Expect evening and night-time traffic changes on LP 335 for the next two weeks.

On LP 335, between I-27 and Washington, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, 4-way stop at Georgia Street and temporary signals in place at Western Street. Expect lane diversions and traffic delays.

On US 60 (Pierce Street), between 4 th Street and 9 th Street in downtown Amarillo, left lane is closed for hotel, business and parking garage construction.

TxDOT wants to remind you to slow down in work zones, because the life you save may be your own.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.