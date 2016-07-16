Storage building catches fire at T-Miller Wrecker Service

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at T-Miller Wrecker Service at 1201 S. Johnson early Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 2:11 a.m. and found a light haze surrounding a large, single story metal storage building in the south end of the property. When crews entered the building, the fire protection water sprinklers were already discharging water. Fire crews searched the building and discovered that a single vehicle inside the building had caught on fire.

The sprinkler system kept the fire small and from spreading to the dozens of other vehicles that were inside the storage facility. Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire and had it under control by 2:38 a.m.

A representative from T-Miller said that the vehicle had been brought inside of the storage facility Friday evening. The car had been involved in a wreck earlier in the day.

The storage building only housed wrecked vehicles. There was minor heat damage sustained to the ceiling above the vehicle that had caught on fire. There was nobody inside the of building at the time of the fire.

