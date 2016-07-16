Amarillo nightclub catches fire

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Soul Town nightclub (Formerly the Crystal Pistol) at 907 Amarillo Boulevard East Saturday morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at 6:41 a.m and found that heavy smoke was coming out of the east and west ends of the attic area. The exterior of the wall of the east side of the building was already cracking and starting to lean outward. Fire crews determined the building was not stable and began to fight the fire from the outside.

There wasn't anyone inside of the business at the time of the fire. The manager of the club reported that he was the last one to leave the nightclub at 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Amarillo Fire Marshall's office is investigating the fire.

