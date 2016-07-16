UPDATE: Toot 'n Totum robbery suspect in custody

UPDATE: AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Police arrested the man accused of robbing a Toot'n Totum Saturday, but haven't recovered the gun he was carrying.

The suspect, 22 year old Dylan John Vigil, is in the Potter County Detention Center on charges of aggravated robbery and burglary of a vehicle.

Police say he is suspected of stealing a handgun from a vehicle before the alleged robbery at 3201 S. Coulter St.

The gun's owner alerted police to Vigil's location at about 9 p.m. Saturday where police arrested him in the 1600 block of Lockney St.

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department was dispatched to the Toot N Totum at 3201 S. Coulter on Saturday afternoon after an armed robbery occurred.

APD said a white male entered the store and pulled a handgun on the clerks. He demanded money and then left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.

None of the employees were injured during the robbery. The suspect is described as a white male in his 20's. He had on a blue shirt with white writing and grey shorts. He was wearing a grey hat that was turned backwards and he was wearing black sunglasses. He has dark hair.

The suspect left the store and ran westbound on Holyoke.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the police department or Amarillo Crimestoppers at (806) 374-4400. Tips can also be made online at amapolice.org

