Gonorrhea becoming resistant to antibiotics

Gonorrhea may soon become untreatable, according to the latest findings by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

Potter County has the highest rate of gonorrhea in the state per capita, and now the disease is starting to become resistant to the drugs that can cure it.

Over the past few years, the recommended dosage of antibiotic to treat gonorrhea has been doubled.

Now researchers fear the disease could soon out smart the drugs that cure it.

"Bacteria tends to stay ahead of antibiotics and develop their own resistance," said Dr. Robert Kauffman, Director of Reproductive Medicine and Infertility at TTUHSC. "What we're starting to see now is that gonorrhea may become relatively resistant to the first line drug which is [called] ceftriaxone."

That would leave the hundreds of cases in our area untreated indefinitely.

If untreated, gonorrhea can damage reproductive organs, cause infertility, sterility, and lead to heart problems

"The number of cases [of gonorrhea] have been picking up over the last few years, and we know we need more of ceftriaxone to treat it now than we used to," said Kauffman. "As these bacteria get smarter they're going to figure out ways that ceftriaxone doesn't treat them."

Kauffman said people abuse antibiotics by taking them too often, and that could be part of this problem.

"We're running out of new antibiotics now, and antibiotics are being over utilized for viral infections or conditions that don't normally require antibiotics," said Kauffman. "I think a big thing is if you don't need antibiotics, don't take them. That's increasing the potential for new antibiotic resistance."

TTUHSC has not yet seen any cases of drug resistant gonorrhea, but that does not mean it isn't a problem in Amarillo.

The city's public health department is compiling the latest gonorrhea statistics and we'll bring you those when they become available

