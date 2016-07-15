Amarillo's Salvation Army can now assist more area veterans

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Salvation Army of Amarillo was awarded a $300,000 grant earlier this month to assist area veterans.

This grant money is reserved for two programs within the Salvation Army to aid veterans. Nearly two weeks after receiving this grant, 10 veterans have been helped.

The first $100,000 of the grant will be used to assist veterans and their families with emergency assistance.

Emergency assistance means aiding those veterans who are struggling financially.

The other $200,000 will fund the Housing For Heroes program, which provides rehousing and shelter for homeless veterans.

"The Next Step program comes in two parts, and we have a shelter program where we invite veterans who are homeless right now to come and stay in the shelter and they have their own dorm and they have life skills classes," Dr. Jennifer Santer, Director of Social Services. "Our case workers work with them and our goal in there is to help them to get housed."

Two veterans have been rehoused this month and seven veteran families have been assisted with emergency assistance.

"One of the uniquenesses that adds to the service to these veterans is whatever their status - whether it be general or dishonorable - we can still assist them with this grant," said Executive Director Major Harvey Johnson. "So that becomes an important way of meeting some of the gaps that are in other areas."

Unlike other programs and grants, this Texas Veterans Commission grant will also be available to assist veteran widows and family members.

