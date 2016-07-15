Why talking to your children about tragic events is important

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The shooting of five police officers in Dallas and Thursday's attack in France are the latest violent tragedies to leave unanswered questions across the world.

Explanations for the attacks remain as unclear as the solutions to prevent them, an unfortunate reality for the authorities tasked to protect citizens and the parents responsible for raising the next generation of life.

In the eyes of a child, Mom and Dad are the primary storytellers. But the painful details of a seemingly weekly occurrence are far from an easy read.

Dr. Leslie Ramos Salazar, a professor at West Texas A&M University, says the way parents start and deliver the difficult conversation can sometimes lead to confusion or misinterpretation.

"Try to keep it positive and honest, and be confident about it because a lot of times parents will introduce these topics while already feeling the fear," Salazar said. "Believe it or not children tend to mirror the emotion of the parents, so if they are expressing fear then the child is going to feel it too."

Salazar said these conversations are necessary, as it allows parents to set their own standards of tolerance. She adds it is important to consider putting yourself in the mindset of your child before and during the conversation.

"Parents have a moral responsibility when these type of events happen," Salazar said. "Parents, ultimately are permanently responsible of creating moral standards because the media doesn't really enable those conversations about the morality."

Raul Aguilar says he talks to his 11-year-old about these issues to stress the current realities of the world.

"[Our child] is obviously a lot more absorbent of what's going on and she wants more details," Aguilar said. "We don't shy from the truth or anything we don't sugar coat it we just tell her how it is."

Salazar said children who have conversations with their parents about these type of issues can better develop critical thinking.

"By taking that responsibility of telling them what is going on, it allows them to engage in critical thinking by giving them a sense of your thoughts, your opinions. It invites them to already start becoming responsible citizens."

