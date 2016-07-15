Police looking for suspects involved in hit-and-run with APD motorcycle officer

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Amarillo police officers are looking for a white or Hispanic male suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run with an APD motorcycle officer in the 4200 Block of Canyon Drive.

Officer Will Dempsey suffered abrasions and injuries from the fall to the road. According to police Dempsey suffered abrasions and will be held at the hospital for observational purposes.

One of suspect is described as possibly being a heavily tattooed 20 to 30-year-old male, according to a news release. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts and accompanied by a white female.

Dempsey was following the suspect after a traffic violation. While traveling down the access road, the suspect stopped suddenly, and Dempsey ran into him.

The suspect continued until his motorcycle went down after hitting a curb. The driver and rider abandoned the bike and fled on foot.

Police set up a perimeter around the 4700 block of Journey Street after a resident reported a man broke into his garage and took a white tee-shirt.

Witnesses say the man was originally wearing a sports jersey at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle the suspect was driving is a 2003 Honda with black fenders and tank with yellow tribal designs on the fuel tank and fenders. The motorcycle had a Texas license plate that did not belong on the vehicle, and was listed as recently stolen in Amarillo.

If you have any information about the suspect or passenger in this hit and run, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

Crime Stoppers callers can remain confidential and can get a cash reward for information that identifies the suspect.

