Amarillo still seeking input for city improvements

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - While community meetings have now ended, the City of Amarillo is still asking for resident input on how to prioritize the needs of our city.

Four community engagement meetings and four focus group meetings have come and gone, covering projects for traffic, downtown renewal, public safety, parks and recreation, utilities, and facilities.

The city hosted these meetings to see what people in Amarillo find the most important areas for improvement.

"I think the community does recognize the need for transportation improvements, street improvements," said Floyd Hartman, Director of Capital Projects and Development Engineering. "But there's a segment of the community that recognizes public safety, parks, and all the others just as well. So it is important that we see all perspectives and hear all perspectives."

On August 2nd, the interim city manager will submit a budget to the city council to fund projects people in Amarillo have decided are the most important needs for the city's maintenance and growth.

Hartman said he's been impressed by the turn out, but the city is still hoping for more input.

"It's been a while since the city has done a project like this," said Hartman. "Some people are just hesitant to involve themselves in the system right now."

A few hundred people total came to these meetings to give their input, and a few hundred more have filled out online surveys.

But this is well under one half of a percent of Amarillo's population

"We encourage people to have their input right now because it does get down to that point at election time where people are saying, 'well we didn't have time or didn't have the opportunity,'" said Hartman. "We are making every effort for citizens to have their input and react to that input."

Once the initial budget is submitted, the public will be invited to budget hearings to continue to give their ideas and priorities to city leaders.

And surveys can still be filled out online.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.