Power outage in Dumas restored Thursday night

UPDATE: DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - All power for customers in Dumas was restored by 9 p.m. Thursday.

DUMAS, TX (KFDA) - Wednesday afternoon a transformer at the Dumas North Substation failed.

Xcel Energy is working to restore power to the 194 customers who have been without it for more than 24 hours.

Officials originally predicted the power would be restored by noon on Thursday. Due to the extreme heat Dumas businesses and residents could be without power until Friday afternoon.

The majority of customers who lost power were local businesses.

Joe Hernandez at A1 Auto Care said without power they have no business.

"On a normal day it is kind of busy, we get people coming in for inspections and oil changes," said Hernandez. "Right now we can't do any of that because our lifts are down, our power is down and we can't turn on our compressor. Basically we're just losing money."

Officials say the elderly are the most at risk to health hazards when the power goes out. People are encouraged to check in on their older friends and family until the power returns.

"We're going to do everything we can to get the power on as quickly as possible," said Wes Reeves, a spokesperson for Xcel Energy.

"We understand this is not an opportune time to lose power," said Reeves. "No time is, but especially when you're seeing 100 degree temperatures. We need to make sure we get this job done right."

