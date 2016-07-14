Password sharing ruled illegal, officials say no need to worry

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - It is now illegal to share passwords to online accounts or services like Netflix.

While that sounds extreme...is there really a need to be alarmed? An area lawyer says likely not.

The United State Court of Appeals in the Ninth Circuit ruled that sharing passwords to online accounts or services without authorization from services themselves is a violation of federal law.

The decision came after a former employee at a firm used login credentials of a former assistant at his new company. Judges argued about it being a matter of password accessibility, but concluded password sharing is indeed unlawful.

This has instilled fear in many people who share passwords for services like Netflix or HBO GO.

"Technically it could be regarded as a crime, but the odds of them prosecuting something like this seem to be slim," says Attorney Stewart Werner. "But it is sort of fraudulent in a way because somebody's getting something for free that they're not paying for."

But just how hard are they planning on enforcing the law? Most officials say the ruling isn't panic-worthy unless these services decide to prosecute password offenders.

"I guess that would be driven by home much it's costing, I mean how much...are they really losing a lot of money," says Werner. "You've heard of piracy of DVDs, movies and things like that where they start losing money off of it."

While not condoning the act of using another's password, Werner says don't lose any sleep over wondering if police will be knocking at your door for binge-watching 'Breaking Bad.'

But he does have a suggestion to avoid the headache altogether.

"Just pay the ten dollars a month and get your own service, but I don't know that I would lay awake worrying about it if you use someone's password and get in and watch a show on Netflix one time. I don't know whether they would regard that as that big a deal or whether the prosecutors would bother prosecuting that."

