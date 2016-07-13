Water Wasters: Fixing broken sprinklers

Amarillo's water usage for the month of July (Source: City of Amarillo)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Scorching temperatures are taking a toll on water conservation in Amarillo, and several businesses were spotted using excess water this past week.

For seven days straight, people and businesses in Amarillo used a total of about 90 million gallons of water more than the city was aiming for.

The heat is a big factor in that, but we were also sent several pictures of some places wasting water because of broken equipment.

Our first call today was to The Enclave apartments off I-40.

They had a sprinkler shooting straight up into the air.

The issue had already been brought to their attention, and the property manager is working on getting it fixed.

It was a similar situation at the Walmart on Canyon Drive.

The manager knew the problem, thanked us for our concern and said the sprinkler will be repaired.

But two businesses didn't know they were wasting water until we showed them your pictures.

The city was unaware of a small leak at Thompson Memorial Park, but after talking with Parks and Recreation, they said they're looking into it.

Our last phone call of the day with Heritage Convalescent Center proved they were also unaware of a few broken sprinklers shooting water out onto their property.

They thanked us and plan to fix it right away.

And with more of your photo submissions, we can continue to save water in the panhandle.

If you happen to see a business wasting water... let us know.

Take a picture and send it to us at WaterWasters@newschannel10.com

