Police battle rising car thefts during 'Watch Your Car Month'

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - July is 'Watch Your Car Month' as it holds the highest number of auto burglaries and thefts.

The Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit encourages drivers to lock all doors, hide belongings and be sure to take your keys when leaving your vehicle. Doing so could prevent your car from being targeted.

"My experience with car theft was about a year ago and an individual broke my window and searched all around my car," said Amarillo resident Erick Gutierrez. "I learned my lesson so now, I make sure that my gym bag or my backpack is out of sight. That way there's no invitation for a theft to break into my car anymore."

Nearly 120 stolen vehicles were reported in Amarillo last month, and it's possible that those incidents will rise this July.

The Amarillo Police Department hopes to decrease auto thefts to keep officers on the streets for other urgent calls while on duty.

Documenting an auto theft can be a lengthy process especially when Amarillo ranks number one in the state of Texas for this crime.

"We are a little bit short handed and when the officers get there, they have to get the report," said Lieutenant Ephraim Contreras. "It does take a bit of time and it's easier to prevent than having to do the rest."

There were about 1,200 motorized vehicles stolen in Amarillo last year and 600 of those thefts were caused because the keys were left in the vehicle.

Many of these thefts can be prevented if people follow these precautions provided by APD:

Do not leave any valuables in your car at any time

Lock your car and take your keys

Never hide a second set in or on your vehicle

Park in well lighted areas or attended parking lots

Never leave your vehicle running, even if you will be away for just a minute

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.