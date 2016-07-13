Neal & Clements Unit among those without air conditioning in all housing areas

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The extreme heat is getting to local prisoners who have no choice but to try and deal with it.

The average person can freely find relief from the sun by going inside an air conditioned location. But those who are confined behind bars don't have that luxury, making it a health issue for not only inmates, but staff.

There are 109 Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities across the state. Of those, 30 have air conditioning in all housing areas.

The Neal and Clements Unit here in Amarillo are among those that do not. TDCJ spokesman Jason Clark tells us it should be noted medical, psychiatric and geriatric units are air-conditioned.

He also tells us additional water is provided during extreme heat and outside activity is limited.

But some feel this is not enough.

"The issue is not whether these people are bad or not," says Lawyer Ryan Brown. "They're still humans and they've got some basic rights. And it's illegal for the state of Texas to impose cruel and unusual punishment on inmates."

But it's not just inmates' well being lawyers are concerned about. Prison guards are also having to work in these hot and confined conditions.

A lawsuit was filed in 2014 focusing on inmates in Navasota, Texas having to drink water with high arsenic levels. Brown says this is a prime example of the work that needs to be done.

"The purpose of this lawsuit is not for money, it's to fix the conditions," says Brown. "And we're not talking about putting in an Olympic size wave pool or artificial snow or something. It's to get the temperature below ninety degrees."

Clark says many of TDCJ's facilities were built before the time that air conditioning was commonly installed and retrofitting facilities with AC would be extremely expensive.

But he tells us the well being of staff and offenders is a top priority for the agency and they remain committed to making sure everyone is safe during the heat.

As for those who see this as an issue...Brown says you can do something about it.

"Write your state congressman, they have the powers to push TDCJ to do something about this. There's not a leg session in right now, but there's going to be one coming up in November. I think that's the best thing people can do if they want to do something about this and fix the problem."

Below is a full statement from Texas Department of Criminal Justice Spokesperson Jason Clark. The statement was submitted via e-mail to NewsChannel10's Mary Coleman on Wednesday, July 13:

