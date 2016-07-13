Catholic Charities expands Hunger Project services

"We serve over 1,000 people in the program, and right now the facility that we are in can only have four shopping cars at a time," Nancy Koons said / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The Guyon Saunders Resource Center is now up for sale and this future sale is giving Amarillo Catholic Charities the opportunity to expand its services, including its most popular and growing Hunger Project.

Currently, the project helps hundreds of people receive a monthly supply of free food.

"We serve over 1,000 people in the program, and right now the facility that we are in can only have four shopping cars at a time," said Executive Director Nancy Koons. "So it's a very tight and crowded space. The number of people we serve has doubled over the last 4 years and for the number of people we serve it's just too small of a space."

The program is designed to help those who are either age 55 and over or those who have disabilities of any age.

Koons says the grocery store the Hunger Program operates from will be able to expand thanks to a the relocation.

"We can not fit carts side by side, we can only have one person at a time go down the aisle," Community Service Director Mandi Houk said. "Sometimes people get here at 5:30 a.m or 6 in the morning and we don't open until 9:00 a.m., so they sit outside waiting for hours."

Right now the move will be into a interim building but directors plan to have a permanent location on the northeast side of town.

"We are in the process of raising money for a more permanent facility in northeast Amarillo and it's going to take about two years to finish that renovation plan and raise the funds," Koons said.

During our tour of the Hunger Project grocery store, we spoke with a woman whose grandmother has been a recipient of the program for years. She says without the Hunger Project her grandmother would financially struggle for food.

"My grandmother is 83-years-old and she takes care of grandkids," Shiweshe Haynes said. "[The Hunger Project] helps her household, she does not receive any food stamps, she's on disability and this program helps her."

The Hunger Project store will be closed from July 25- 29 and reopen August 1 from the Catholic Charities new location at 2801 Duniven Circle.

