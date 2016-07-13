Local businesses help Ronald McDonald House

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Texas Tea and FirstCapital Bank are teaming up to help the Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo.

Ronald McDonald Houses provide living spaces for traveling families with sick children.

The house is currently collecting paper products, food, laundry and dishwasher detergent.

Shelley Cunningham is the executive director of the house and said all donations make a difference especially to their bottom line.

"If families can pay anything to help towards their stay that is great," said Cunningham. "About 50% of the families, in the house, have such a difficult time funding their medical crisis that they are unable to pay anything."

The Ronald McDonald House in Amarillo has 13 private bed and bathrooms. Families are allotted their own kitchen space within the communal area.

There is also a facility in the hospital where parents can do laundry, relax and shower without being too far from their child.

Approximately 13 thousand people visited the in-hospital facility last year, according to a Ronald McDonald House spokesperson.

Anyone with a sick child can visit the in-hospital facility but to stay at the house you must be from outside the city of Amarillo.

