'Prayer of Unity' to be held for LEOs and community

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The public is invited this afternoon to participate in a prayer of unity.

Officials tell us this is simply a gathering to offer positive local attention to Law Enforcement Officers and the community.

There will be words of encouragement and prayer for today's times.

It begins today at 4:00 at the Randall County Sheriff's Office.

Once again, everyone is welcomed to attend.

The address is 9100 Georgia St, Amarillo, TX 79118

