Dalhart Fire Chief celebrated as Fireman of the Year

Dalhart Fire Chief Curtis Brown named Fireman of the Year in the state of Texas

DALHART, TX (KFDA) - Dalhart Fire Chief, Curtis Brown is celebrated as Fireman of the Year in the state of Texas.

After being named in the top three finalists out of the 16 districts in Texas he traveled 850 miles from Dalhart to MCallen to claim his new title.

Fireman of the Year started in 1987 and this is the first time since then that this award has found its way to the Texas Panhandle.

Chief Brown says it is not only an honor for Dalhart but also for the Panhandle community.

His men say it is his humor and commitment to training that brought the title home to Dalhart.

