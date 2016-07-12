City launches Mission Mosquito

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo has launched Mission Mosquito, a campaign aimed at the prevention and education of mosquito bites.

Officials say 85 species of mosquitoes have been identified in the state of Texas, each capable of carrying a number of diseases - including Zika and Dengue - but the most prevalent to the area is the West Nile virus.

As of mid-June 44 Zika virus cases were confirmed within Texas, and Mission Mosquito is hoping the campaign will educate locals to help prevent an outbreak in Amarillo.

"It doesn't take much to breed mosquitoes, a bottle cap can breed 100 mosquitoes a day," said Environmental Health Director Shaun May.

With this in mind, May and his department are providing extermination and educational assistance during this year's season.

"The reality is that the most effective way to eliminate mosquitoes is to eliminate their breeding areas," said May. "We are calling on all home owners, we are calling on all business owners to help the city. We are going to do the very best that we can but we can't accomplish Mission Mosquito without the help of the community and so the best way is to educate people."

The city will be providing Mosquito Kits that contain repellent and a do-to list to prevent backyard breeding.

These kits will be available at all city libraries, the WIC offices and in City Hall.

The 7500 kits will be available on a first come, first serve basis.

