Burn Bans are Back

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff's Office issued a burn ban effective immediately.

It is one of 7 counties in the panhandle to implement the ban.

Wildfire season peaks in early August but fire crews have already dealt with multiple fires in the panhandle.

The American Red Cross has developed an number of apps to keep people safe in emergencies.

There are storm specific apps and first aid guides.

They also developed an all-in-one storm warning app that can alert you for any severe weather in your area.

The Red Cross urges people to take caution when handling anything flammable.

Simple tasks such as grilling or putting out a cigarette is enough to start a wild fire.

The Red Cross is looking for volunteers to provide support to those who have been affected by

The app is free and available on the App Store and Google Play.

