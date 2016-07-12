Randall County under burn ban

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Chief James Amerson has issued a Burn Ban for the county effective immediately.

Because of the record temperatures and lack of rain in the area the ban is effective for at least 90 days.

However, it could be lifted sooner if the danger subsides.

The county is asking residents to not burn anything outside because of the high temperatures and the wind.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Chief Amerson at 806-477-1761.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.