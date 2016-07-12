One man arrested after breaking into Amarillo home

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - On July 11 Amarillo Police Department officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Central Avenue on a trespassing call.

Police say Jimmy Joe Brewer, 26, kicked in the front door of the residence and was fighting with a 22-year-old male inside. Brewer during the fight picked up a board and struck the victim before leaving the house.

An officer located him two houses down. The officer stopped to contact him and Brewer instantly attacked him as he stepped out of his car. The officer was struck several times in the face by the suspect. A second officer pulled up during the altercation was able to use his Taser to effectively stop the attack.

Brewer was placed into handcuffs and officers continued their investigation. It was found that Brewer knew the victim and that he had previously been caught trespassing at the residence.

The officer and the victim were treated on scene for minor injuries. Brewer was arrested for Assault on a Public Servant, Assault Causing Bodily Injury, and Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.