Turn Center asking for help funding therapy pool

The therapy pool will be 15' x 9' and extend off the back of Turn Center's building (Source: KFDA)

Turn Center patient Savannah suffers from cerebral palsy, and moves much more in water than she can on land (Source: Turn Center)

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - A local children's rehabilitation center is asking for your help to bring a therapy pool to its facility.

Turn Center for physical, occupational and speech therapy has done it's research, and learned that therapy pools work wonders for patients suffering from physical disabilities.

But as a non-profit organization, they need community support to make it happen.

Turn Center served 1353 kids throughout the panhandle last year, with most of their patients overcoming physical limitations.

Executive Director Bruce Moseley realized the importance of bringing in a therapy pool when he learned one of the center's patients, a young girl named Savannah with cerebral palsy, moved her legs for the first time in a swimming pool.

"Then they can actually translate and their brain works differently once their limbs have started moving in the water," said Moseley. "And so on land they're able to use their arms and legs even more after their brain has learned how to do that in the water."

But a therapy pool with a building expansion at Turn Center will cost about $500,000 - the exact amount they already strive to receive to break even.

"We've never turned a child away for inability to pay, which is a really big deal, and we have to raise about half a million dollars a year to be able to do that," said Moseley. "So families that can't afford the therapy that their child needs don't have to worry about that. We'll raise the funds through donations and the community to make up for that."

Turn Center plans to break ground on construction in the next couple weeks, but are still about $100,000 short.

Moseley is asking community members to put themselves in the shoes of a family whose child needs constant therapy, and think about how this could be a big help.



"I would think people who are lucky enough that their children are born typically developing or healthy could be very grateful for that, and to want to be able to help families who are struggling more than they are," said Moseley. "I would say that is the appeal. That, man, these families really need our help."

If you are willing and able, you can make a donation here .

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.