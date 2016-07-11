New phone scams target future U.S. Residents

"Two of my students have received phone calls that appear to be legitimate to them and someone saying we have your application but don't come down to Dallas for your interview we'll tell you when to come down ," Pat Mullin said / Source: KFDA

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Students from a local citizenship class say they have been receiving deceiving phone calls from people claiming to be immigration officials.

The imposters reportedly try to give specific directions to the students on how to cancel their future immigration appointments.

Local officials urge students and others going through the citizenship process to take down the number and name of whomever is making the call and report it to local authorities.

Immigration officials say they will never communicate through phone calls and these scammers are committing a federal crime.

A professor who teaches a citizenship class says a couple of his students have received this phone call.

"Two of my students have received phone calls that appear to be legitimate to them and someone saying we have your application but don't come down to Dallas for your interview we'll tell you when to come down and its a complete hoax," E.S.L Service Coordinator Pat Mullin said.

Mullin says he does not know where these scammers are getting his students phone numbers, a concerning problem since the scammer seems to know specifics about his students' upcoming naturalization tests in Dallas.

These phone scams are not the only ones Mullin has seen. He says many times people can get scammed into paying for services that are free.

"I always tell my students not to pay anyone for the [immigration] application the application is free," Mullin adds. "I also tell them not to pay anybody with assistants to an application because I'll help them for free I've always said that at the begging of my classes."

The Amarillo Public Library offers free English as a Second Language courses and a citizenship class for those who are trying to become U.S. Citizens.

Mullin said the best way to cancel upcoming appointments is to contact officials directly.

"There are provisions for canceling if somebody gets hurt in an accident, can't travel due to bad weather or if their job wont let them off," Mullin said. "Instructions in the letter they receive say come down for your interview and tell them how to contact immigration to reschedule an appointment."

Jesus Ramirez, an immigration representative from Dallas, will be in Amarillo July 25 to explain the citizenship process and answer questions regarding a U.S. Citizenship.

Ramirez will be at the Downtown Library located at 413 South East 4th street. His forums will begin at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

