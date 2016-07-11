Amarillo officials warning "Pokémon Go" users of dangers

Four teens allegedly used the newly-released Pokemon Go game to commit multiple robberies in St. Louis and St. Charles counties, police say.

Brett Miller, 18, Jamine Warner, and Shane Backer, both 18, and 16-year-old are accused of using the Pokemon Go game to commit multiple armed robberies. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor's Office

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - The hunt is on for virtual creatures, but it may pose some dangers for real players.

For many, it's the perfect mix of nostalgia and getting out for some exercise.

And though local law enforcement have yet to receive calls on it, they want you to be aware before you or your child take it too far.

Virtual creatures are hidden right around our city. And the new pokémon go game is to credit for children AND adults running the streets.

But it's making for some dangerous situations.

"If people are going to be going into the street, if they're going to be getting into people's yards to catch these things for the game, then it's probably going to start causing issues," says APD Officer Jeb Hilton.

We took to the AC campus today to see how many people were playing, and we lost count.

"Today, probably at least 40 we've caught," says Bridget Bond. "It's good because every five minutes the hot spots renew, so you can pokéballs and potions from those hot spots."

"I've been enjoying it, walking around catching them," says Vance Snider. "Sometimes I'll have my wife drive the car, while I'm out catching them."

Officers are concerned people will run into the streets to get that special pokémon, or even trespass into someone's property, as the pokémon are quite literally everywhere.

"If it's in the street, just make sure you're doing it safely," says Hilton. "Don't block traffic, don't run out not looking at traffic. If it's a nighttime, definitely you want to be wearing brighter clothes, doing something to make yourself seen by everyone else."

APD suggests maybe knocking one someone's door and asking for permission. There's even a "lure" feature. So officers say using the buddy system is not a bad idea.

"We're seeing reports around the country where people are luring people in and robbing them because of this game and this is a fairly new game, so it's not something that's happening quite a bit, but just know that if you're using this game along with any online stuff, that you're susceptible to some kind of a trap or a scam of that sort," says Hilton.

But players don't think it's all that bad.

"I think it's great for younger kids, to get them outside and go play again," says Vance. "More exercise compared to...you know all they do it sit there and parents have their x-box babysit them, you know?"

"Kids are crazy, but most of them we've seen have had parents with them as well, so hopefully parents are taking the precautions necessary with the little ones of course, always," says Phillip Bond.

While there are dangers, many users tell us the game is a way for a bit of an escape from the recent negativity in the world.

