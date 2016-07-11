Hastings sell date extended by seven days

UPDATE: The time for Hastings to find a buyer was extended by one week.

Originally the company was supposed to have bids in by July 11 and a sale hearing four days later.

With the extension Hastings now has until July 18 to find potential buyers. Should no one be found by that date an auction is scheduled for July 20.

Potential buyers do not have to purchase the entire company. They can choose to purchase some of Hastings' inventory currently valued at $131 million.

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - Hastings will stop honoring store credit, including gift cards, on Wednesday, July 13th.

According to company records there is currently $25 million of unclaimed credit across the country.

This policy change is one of many the company has made since voluntary filing for bankruptcy one month ago.

Hastings filed under Chapter 11 which is designed to help restructure debt and reorganize for the future.

Between 2014 and 2015 the company lost approximately 19 million dollars in revenue.

Hastings currently has more than $140 million in liabilities and more than $130 million in inventory.

Some other policy changes include the suspension of the buy back program and video games are no longer available to rent.

