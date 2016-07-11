4-H record books judged in Panhandle District 1

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) – More than 170 youth from 21 Panhandle counties have submitted 4-H record books that were judged this past week.

Adult volunteers and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agents had the task of judging these students.

Here's what it's all about. The youth keep detailed records of 4-H projects undertaken throughout the year in order to develop skills in communication, organization, goal setting, problem-solving and documentation.

Shawnte Clawson, AgriLife Extension 4-H youth development specialist in Amarillo says the first place senior books will advance to the state competition in Amarillo on August 1st.

Results of the 2016 district competition are as follows:

Senior Agricultural Science: 1. Emily Thurman, Randall; 2. Mallory McKinney, Potter.

Senior Beef: 1. Marcee Cooke, Hemphill; 2. Savannah West, Hartley.

Intermediate Beef: 1. Saxie Ralston, Hansford; 2. Payton Berry, Sherman.

Junior Beef - 1. Landry Dukes, Roberts; 2. Braylee Brooks, Hall.

Senior Citizenship & Civic Education: 1. Kory Punch, Sherman.

Junior Citizenship & Civic Education: 1. Coy Pittman, Hemphill.

Senior Clothing & Textiles: 1. Abigail Ely, Sherman; 2. Kyndal Peden, Armstrong.

Intermediate Clothing & Textiles: 1. Victoria Swift, Gray; 2. Dani Ponder, Collingsworth.

Junior Clothing & Textiles: 1. April Artho, Randall; 2. Bailee McAlister, Potter.

Senior Communication & Expressive Arts: 1. Levi Springer, Sherman.

Intermediate Communication & Expressive Arts: 1. Olivia Horner, Carson.

Intermediate Companion Animals: 1. Mathew Tice, Gray.

Junior Companion Animals: 1. Tony Soria, Gray.

Senior Consumer Education: 1. Acacia Barker, Carson.

Intermediate Consumer Education: 1. Natalie McDaniel, Dallam; 2. Marcus Barker, Carson.

Junior Consumer Education: 1. Ellie Bezner, Dallam.

Junior Entomology: 1. Blair Dahl, Hartley; 2. Justin Hill, Moore.

Senior Food & Nutrition: 1. Kylie Sawyer, Hemphill; 2. Charlotte Craft, Donley.

Intermediate Food & Nutrition: 1. Taylor Johnson, Potter; 2. Tayte Ogletree, Carson.

Junior Food & Nutrition: 1. Teresa McDaniel, Dallam; 2. Payton Ogletree, Carson.

Senior Gardening & Horticulture: 1. Madelyn Sawyer, Hemphill.

Intermediate Gardening & Horticulture: 1. Lucas Bradshaw, Randall; 2. Barrett Bradshaw, Randall.

Junior Gardening & Horticulture: 1. Sophie Bradshaw, Randall; 2. Morgan Clift, Sherman.

Senior Goat: 1. Macey Thurman, Randall; 2. Isaiah Tanner, Ochiltree.

Intermediate Goat: 1. Sunny Cowley, Randall; 2. Abby Burkham, Randall.

Junior Goat: 1. Cooper Gates, Hartley; 2. Carson Smith, Hemphill.

Intermediate Health: 1. Claudia Taylor, Dallam.

Senior Horse: 1. Lacy Grace Petty, Oldham; 2. Craig Odom, Randall.

Intermediate Horse: 1. Kelley Henderson, Potter; 2. J’Cee Faith Petty, Oldham.

Junior Horse: 1. Erika Mannes, Dallam; 2. Develyn Hsu, Potter.

Senior Leadership: 1. Katherine Bezner, Dallam; 2. Russell Spurlock, Sherman.

Intermediate Leadership: 1. Cayman Ivins, Moore.

Junior Leadership: 1. Georgia Bezner, Dallam; 2. Harrison Meador, Deaf Smith.

Senior Personal Development: 1. Clay Burkham, Randall; 2. Jack Detten, Deaf Smith.

Junior Personal Development: 1. Kirsten Bezner, Dallam; 2. Kalob Gates, Hartley.

Intermediate Photography: 1. Emily Robertson, Gray; 2. Paige Perry, Hemphill.

Junior Photography: 1. Avery Detten, Deaf Smith.

Senior Plant & Soil Science: 1. Livie Hughes, Hall.

Junior Plant & Soil Science: 1. John Taylor, Dallam.

Junior Poultry: 1. Kily Merrick, Ochiltree.

Senior Public Speaking: 1. Thomas Keeling, Deaf Smith.

Intermediate Public Speaking: 1. Kellie Davis, Gray.

Senior Rabbit: 1. Jenna Dixon, Dallam.

Intermediate Rabbit: 1. Bryna Armstrong, Hutchinson.

Junior Rabbit: 1. Erin McDaniel, Dallam; 2. Brooke Armstrong, Hutchinson.

Intermediate Recreation: 1. Bryce Killian, Sherman.

Senior Science, Engineering & Technology: 1. Ethan Born, Ochiltree.

Junior Science, Engineering & Technology: 1. Canon Huddleston, Ochiltree.

Senior Sheep: 1. Asher Miller, Ochiltree; 2. Brynn Owen, Randall.

Intermediate Sheep: 1. Rachael Detten, Deaf Smith; 2. Harris Albracht, Potter.

Junior Sheep: 1. Gage Whatley, Carson; 2. Brenna Francis, Briscoe.

Senior Shooting Sports: 1. Cole Merrick, Ochiltree; 2. Karl Punch, Sherman.

Intermediate Shooting Sports: 1. Max Frantz, Hartley; 2. Brad Turpen, Deaf Smith.

Junior Shooting Sports: 1. Erik Frantz, Hartley.

Senior Swine: 1. Kaleigh Meador, Potter; 2. Katie Eichelmann, Armstrong.

Intermediate Swine: 1. Kallie Childress, Dallam; 2. Lainye Meador, Randall.

Junior Swine: 1. Keelyn Meador, Potter; 2. Calvin Meador, Randall.

Senior Veterinary Science: 1. Rylee Barber, Hartley.

Senior Wildlife and Fisheries: 1. Benjamin Bezner.

Junior Wildlife and Fisheries: 1. Barrett Bezner, Dallam.

