Food Not Bombs helping homeless beat the heat

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - With above average temperatures expected around the area local organizations are working to help homeless beat the heat.

Food Not Bombs originally provided free meals to communities to spread a message of peace. However, now they now have changed their mission slightly to continue to help the community in a new way.

The organization comes together on the common interest of helping people in a rough spot. The members especially want to help during the winter and summer months. The organization helps to provide all the water needed for the homeless on the streets to stay cool and hydrated in the heat but they need your help.

They are asking members of the community to try to remember to carry water bottles in their car to give out to those on the street who may not be able to come to designated cool down centers. The organization is also asking if you see someone on the street and cannot help them with water, share where they can get help.

Food Not Bombs provides meals every Saturday where they also provide water and clothing. However, the Salvation Army and Faith City Mission are also designated cool down spots around the community.

There are many ways for you to get involved with helping the homeless beat the heat and if you want to donate water or clothing head to Ellwood Park at 1100 S Jackson St, Amarillo on Saturdays at 3:00 p.m.

