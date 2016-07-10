Tips to stay cool and save money

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA)- Keeping your home cool can account for half or more of a summertime electric bill. Xcel Energy offers some tips for saving energy and money.

Among the simplest of the energy-saving measures are:

Raise the thermostat setting from 72 to 78 degrees, providing a savings of up to $100 over the course of the summer.

Turn off unnecessary lighting and replace incandescent bulbs with compact fluorescent light (CFL) bulbs or LEDs, which use 75 percent less energy than traditional bulbs and last longer.

Run washing machines, dishwashers and clothes dryers with full loads after the heat of the day.

Change air conditioning filters.

Use ceiling fans to help cool the home.

Use a whole-house or attic fan to draw in cool nighttime air and push out hot air during the day.

Xcel Energy also offers incentives and rebate programs to make homes and businesses more efficient.

Information on these programs can be found at www.xcelenergy.com

