TxDOT lane closures

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - As we get ready to start a new work week, here's a look at some area lane closures that could cause you some delays.

U.S. 60 right-lane closed in both directions, from FM 1912 (N. Masterson Road) to the Carson County Line, on Monday, July 11, for seal coat operations.

Various lane closures on FM 1912, from US 60 to FM 2572, in both directions, on Tuesday, July 11 — Thursday, July 13. The closures will allow for seal coat operations.

Various lane closures on east- and westbound I-40, from Pullman Road to Eastern Street for road surface repairs and patching.

Various lane closures on I-40, in both directions, from Western Street to Bell Street for road surface repairs and patching.

Ongoing construction projects:

At I-27 and I-40 interchange, I-27 southbound traffic is reduced to one lane past 26 th Avenue overpass.

Avenue overpass. At I-40 and LP 335 (Soncy Road), expect intermittent closure of east turnaround for retaining wall construction. I-40 main lanes are reduced to one lane in each direction. I-40 frontage roads are reduced to one lane in each direction between Soncy Road and Helium Road Expect evening and night-time traffic changes on LP 335 for the next two weeks.

On LP 335, between I-27 and Washington, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction, 4-way stop at Georgia Street and temporary signals in place at Western Street. Expect lane diversions and traffic delays.

On US 60 (Pierce Street), between 4 th Street and 9 th Street in downtown Amarillo, left lane is closed for hotel, business and parking garage construction.

On US 60 (Buchanan Street), between 9 th Street and 4 th Street in downtown Amarillo, left lane is closed for hotel, business and parking garage construction.

On I-40 westbound frontage road, right lane is closed east of Coulter Street for renovation of Amarillo ISD building.

All projects are subject to change because of weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.

For more information, call TxDOT Public Information Officer Dianah Ascencio at (806) 748-4472

