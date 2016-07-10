Lane closure to install sewer extension

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - Traffic on NW 24th Ave. will be closed to one lane in each direction form Hughes St. to Terry St. starting Monday, July 11th to install a sewer main extension. The job is expected to be complete by July 22nd.

The project includes approximately 600 linear feet of 6-inch sewer pipe to extend a sewer main to Ross Rogers Golf Course. The City of Amarillo's contractor will maintain access to the golf course and residences through the duration of the project.

For more information, call the City of Amarillo's Capital Projects and Development division at (806) 378-6025.

