Driver hits utility pole

AMARILLO,TX (KFDA) - Amarillo Police say a Dodge truck heading northbound on Western crashed into a utility pole right after swerving through traffic and leaving the roadway Sunday morning.

The driver drove through the bottom half of the utility pole and then crashed into a fence outside of a home, before coming to a stop on the curb right by 34th Ave. and Western.

The driver was uninjured in the wreck.

Traffic in the area was down to one lane for a few hours as crews cleared the debris from the scene.

The Amarillo Police Department is investigating the accident.

