Double fatality in early morning wreck

SUNRAY,TX (KFDA) - There was a double fatality early Saturday morning in Moore County, five miles southwest of Sunray.

Amanda Beatriz Rosales, 31 from Spearman, and her 8 year old son were both killed when they were ejected from a 2001 Ford F-150 truck.

Rosales drove off the road going around a curve, then over-corrected to the left and started to skid, the truck then rolled several times, ejecting three of the four occupants. A 3 year old from Spearman and Armando Mendoza, 34, from Spearman were also inside the truck. Mendoza was the only person inside the truck who was seat belted properly. The 3 year old and Mendoza were transported to area hospitals with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

DPS indicated that Rosales was on her cellphone when she ran off the road. DPS is investigating the accident.

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.