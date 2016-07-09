Double fatality in early morning wreck - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Double fatality in early morning wreck

KFDA KFDA

SUNRAY,TX (KFDA) - There was a double fatality early Saturday morning in Moore County, five miles southwest of Sunray.

Amanda Beatriz Rosales, 31 from Spearman, and her 8 year old son were both killed when they were ejected from a 2001 Ford F-150 truck.

Rosales drove off the road going around a curve, then over-corrected to the left and started to skid, the truck then rolled several times, ejecting three of the four occupants. A 3 year old from Spearman and Armando Mendoza, 34, from Spearman were also inside the truck. Mendoza was the only person inside the truck who was seat belted properly. The 3 year old and Mendoza were transported to area hospitals with serious, non-life threatening injuries.

DPS indicated that Rosales was on her cellphone when she ran off the road. DPS is investigating the accident. 

Copyright 2016 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly